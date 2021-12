Allan dropped in to see me today; we haven’t seen each other for about four years. Our bond is that he was my principal when I retired from teaching. We made a great team and we still get on well. I thought he was coming to see me because he has read my writings and we were going to go for a “burn” in the Tesla. As it turns out, we didn’t. But we did have a great chat about cars.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO