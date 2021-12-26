Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 34th game of the season tonight against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area. The Warriors are coming off a big 116-107 Christmas Day win against the...
The Denver Nuggets (16-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-16) at STAPLES Center. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021. Denver Nuggets 103, Los Angeles Clippers 100 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn. NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!. My...
Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night. Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12...
Nikola Jokic checked into the fourth quarter Sunday night earlier than he almost ever does. The Nuggets needed every second of their MVP savior. Jokic hoisted his team on his broad shoulders and survived with a gripping 103-100 road win against the Clippers. The Nuggets snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 16-16 on the season with a two-game set against the Warriors beginning on Tuesday.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers were expected to challenge for supremacy in the Western Conference this season, but more than one-third of the way through the campaign, they are searching for stability. Injuries and health and safety protocols have affected both teams and instead of sitting near the...
Without Paul George, wins will be hard to come by for the LA Clippers. Against a Denver Nuggets team that's led by the reigning MVP, that was always going to be the case. That said, the Clippers gave themselves a chance to win, but just couldn't come through down the stretch.
The Denver Nuggets (15-16) open a short two-game road trip Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-15). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Nuggets have lost...
Morris (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Morris landed on the injury report Monday with left knee soreness, but he will likely still be available Tuesday. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 30.0 minutes per game.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. Brandon Boston Jr. took the Clippers’ final shot but his potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Boston and Eric Bledsoe led the Clippers with 18 points each. Bledsoe had 10 assists. Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton finished with 17 points for Denver, which snapped a two-game skid.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone provided an injury update ahead of their Sunday night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. Aaron Gordon is doubtful for the Western Conference clash; JaMychal Green is expected to play. Gordon has been one of the more reliable Nuggets this season, starting 30 games...
The Denver Nuggets look to channel their holiday spirit as they travel to visit the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference showdown. The Clippers will be without their two stars Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard as he still recovers from his ACL injury. Although this appears to be good news for Denver, they continue to play down to their opponent. The Clippers are a very solid basketball team, coached by one of the best in the league in Tyronn Lue, so this shapes up to be a 48-minute dog fight if Denver shows up.
Injuries have plagued this year’s Clippers. Whether it was losing superstar Kawhi Leonard to an ACL injury or rookie Jason Preston before the season, the Clippers started the year not at full strength. Things didn’t get any better for them. They missed the likes of Marcus Morris Sr.,...
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Staples Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a loss. The stars were brightly...
The LA Clippers announced on Christmas that All-Star forward Paul George had torn a ligament in his elbow. With the team set to reevaluate PG in about a month, the Clippers will have to find a way to win games without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Their first test with this new obstacle will be the Denver Nuggets.
