Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Probable vs. Clippers

The Denver Nuggets look to channel their holiday spirit as they travel to visit the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference showdown. The Clippers will be without their two stars Paul George and of course Kawhi Leonard as he still recovers from his ACL injury. Although this appears to be good news for Denver, they continue to play down to their opponent. The Clippers are a very solid basketball team, coached by one of the best in the league in Tyronn Lue, so this shapes up to be a 48-minute dog fight if Denver shows up.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO