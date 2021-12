In case you missed the news on Sunday evening, multiple fights broke out at the Walden Galleria, as the Cheektowaga Police Department sent out a press release on Monday. Two juveniles were arrested, but police say no one was injured. There were also reports of fights with weapons and even a gunshot heard on the parking deck at the Walden Galleria, although, none of those were confirmed by Cheektowaga Police.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO