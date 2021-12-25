Scene in MLT: Have yourself a dairy little Christmas

It's the most wonderful and stressful time of the year. If you're the one hosting, wrangling, shopping, baking and making all the holiday magic for your crew, it's time to take a mini-break and treat yourself. Right now, Society6 is running a Gifts for Yourself Sale so you can do just that. These markdowns are major, from prints 30 percent off to phone cases 50 percent off. You can even score decorative throw pillows and throw blankets at 30 percent off. This savings event expires December 17, so take a peek at our top picks below and snag yourself something special.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO