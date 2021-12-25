Scene in MLT: Have yourself a dairy little Christmas

Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages four gift-giving trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This long-standing Rotary project allows CASA advocates the ability to provide gifts for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect. Mittens are created with the child’s name, age, and gift requests, which are then placed on four trees at Harbor Square Athletic Club (HSAC) , Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew (GB), Axis Pharmacy (AP) of Mountlake Terrace, and Crucible Brewery (CB) of Everett. This year, we had a herculean 290 requests to fill. Miraculously, we fulfilled all requests.
