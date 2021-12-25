ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Meals volunteers deliver gifts and hot meals to homebound seniors on Christmas

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It's everything because we sit here, and I’m...

www.wbir.com

CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
Reading Eagle

Berks seniors’ agency prepares holiday meals for the homebound

Way back in the seemingly distant days before COVID, the Berks County Area Agency on Aging used to hold a big party on Christmas Day. They would provide meals and entertainment for local people with nowhere else to go, giving a sense of community to those who are socially isolated.
WCIA

Foodbank to deliver holiday meals to seniors

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Foodbank will be delivering holiday meals to seniors at two Springfield locations on Wednesday. Representatives will drop off meals at Capitol Retirement Village at noon and Hildebrandt Highrise Apartments at 3 p.m. The Central Illinois Foodbank said the meals were made possible by a donation from Friend-in-Deed, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to seniors in the Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels Victoria partnered up with H-E-B for what they’re calling Feast of Sharing to make sure senior citizens in the crossroads receive a nice holiday meal. Many of the seniors who receive meals on wheels are homebound, and oftentimes their interaction with their delivery driver is the only social interaction they have.
VICTORIA, TX
WKTV

Rome Rescue Mission to deliver Christmas meals to the community

ROME, N.Y. - The Rome Rescue Mission's 'Mobile Mission' will be distributing meals on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Mobile Mission will be at the following locations:. Colonial I Apts. –>12:00 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. Colonial II Apts. –> 12:20 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. Valentine Apts. –> 12:50 p.m....
ROME, NY
KTAR.com

Salvation Army seeks volunteers to prepare, serve Christmas meals in Phoenix

PHOENIX – The Salvation Army is looking to recruit hundreds of volunteers to prepare, serve and deliver free meals for Christmas Day in Phoenix. “The Army is preparing to provide 7,500 meals, nearly 1,500 more than it did for its recent Thanksgiving dinner,” David Yardley, the charitable group’s metro Phoenix program coordinator, said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
News On 6

Stutts House Of BBQ In Tulsa To Deliver Meals This Christmas

A Tulsa Barbecue restaurant is getting ready to start preparing meals for Christmas Day to give to the elderly or those who can't leave their house for Christmas. Stutts House of BBQ has done this for nearly 25 years except for last year because of the pandemic. The owner says...
TULSA, OK
ktvo.com

Volunteers will provide free Christmas meal for Ottumwa community

OTTUMWA, Iowa — UAW Local 74 members are preparing their annual Christmas dinner. This holiday season, they are preparing to bring a free Christmas Dinner to the Ottumwa community. UAW 74 member Chris Laursen says this tradition was created by the Ottumwa Masons in 1982. “My favorite part of...
OTTUMWA, IA
Post Register

Kuna man volunteers to deliver meals to shut-ins--GoFundMe seeks to get him a new car

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Kuna residents are trying to fundraise a new car for a Kuna man who volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to shut-in seniors. The man spends several hours a week delivering meals to the seniors at his own expense. He does it "very cheerfully," and "he also checks on their well-being while delivering the food," says Patty Hamm, the GoFundMe organizer.
KUNA, ID
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Belpre Seniors Center meals

BELPRE — Several organizations helped to prepare to-go meals at the Belpre Seniors Center for its holiday celebration Thursday afternoon. Karla Forshey, dietary manager for Belpre Landing, helped to prepare the food and people from Generations Home Health, Buckeye Hospice, Lancaster House and the O’Neill Center lent a hand with boxing up the meals to send with the seniors after they participated in a White Elephant gift exchange. About 50 seniors were sent home with meals.
BELPRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Salvation Army spends Christmas delivering hundreds of meals

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army makes sure no one is left with an empty stomach on Christmas. Volunteers spend their day cooking and packing up hundreds of meals. The boxes consist of freshly cooked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and even some sweet treats.   Volunteer Jenny Bishop says it all starts month in advance and takes a lot of help.   They donate food, they donate money, and a […]
WHEELING, WV
westsidespirit.com

Volunteers Give Out Free Meals and Gifts at Educational Alliance’s Holiday Pantry

On Wednesday, Educational Alliance brought the holiday spirit to dozens of families on Manhattan’s Lower East Side with a day of service at Manny Cantor Center (MCC). The event tapped into the spirit of giving with a Pop-Up Holiday Pantry where volunteers provided free meal kits from Trader Joe’s and extended hours at Educational Alliance’s ReLoved Boutique, a free thrift store where families of all incomes can get children’s apparel, books, furniture, and other goods.
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Gazette

Free Christmas meal

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church is again offering a free “Feast for The King” Christmas Day meal to the community. Located at 127 S. West St., the church is offering a dine-in experience at 12 noon or 1 p.m. or curbside pick-up of meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The church asks that you let them know you are coming by calling 937-393-1473 or emailing fbcfam@yahoo.com.
HILLSBORO, OH

