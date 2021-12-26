ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State Police investigating fatal crash that kills Pawtucket men

By Chelsea Jones
 3 days ago

MATTAPOISETT, M.A. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two 33-year-old men from Pawtucket.

Police say they responded to reports of a single car crash on Route 195 westbound in Mattapoisett. Once on scene they located a 2012 Honda Accord.

They say for reasons still being investigated, the car left the road and crashed into the median near mile marker 32. Both men inside were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police.

Pawtucket twin brothers killed in single-car crash on I-195

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed twin 33-year-old brothers from Pawtucket on Christmas Eve. Troopers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on I-195 westbound in Mattapoisett. State police say the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway, crashed into the median near the 32-mile marker, […]
