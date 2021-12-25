ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC faces shortage of EMS crews on Christmas as omicron wave sickens city

By THOMAS TRACY AND CLAYTON GUSE
Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — All they wanted for Christmas was more help. The FDNY faced a shortage of EMS crews over the holiday, stretching the department thin as it struggled to respond to a surge of emergency calls made worse by the omicron wave. Roughly 19% of the city’s...

