Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers lost another game on Christmas to the Brooklyn Nets, who were without Kevin Durant, 122-115. LeBron James was still able to do his usual thing for the Lakers as he went 14-25 from the field with 39 points and was the only plus in the plus-minus category for the Lakers’ starting five. Westbrook, on the other hand, went an embarrassing 4-20 from the field and was -23 in the game. He did finish with a triple-double still.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO