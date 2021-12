New Day Church pastor James Yandell might not have many closer friends than co-pastor John Wethington and his wife, Halcie. “My wife jokes that John and I will talk for four hours, or a meeting will go for five hours with just me and him talking – then we’ll go home and get on Instagram, and we’ll (direct message) each other all night,” Yandell said recently. “(It gets to the point) where my wife says, ‘Put your phone in your room. You’re done with John.’ ”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO