Bucs declare linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul out for Carolina game

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Bucs outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, pursuing Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, joins a lengthy injury list for Sunday's game at Carolina. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

CHARLOTTE ― Add Jason Pierre-Paul to the list of Bucs starters lost for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

The Bucs downgraded Pierre-Paul to out on their injury report released Saturday, meaning rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will start.

Pierre-Paul has been struggling for weeks with a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder and his production has dropped. He’s gone seven consecutive games without a sack and rarely practices. The Bucs already are without receiver Chris Godwin (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Lavonte David (foot) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring).

The Bucs may have a new punter at Carolina. Four players were elevated from the practice squad Saturday, including punter Sterling Hofrichter.

Punter Bradley Pinion has a hip injury and has struggled the past two games with a net average of 37.4 and 37.3 against the Bills and Saints, respectively. Pinion also also handles kickoff duties.

Hofrichter is a former Syracuse and Armwood High product who punted for the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie last season.

The Bucs also elevated running back Kenjon Barner, receiver Cyril Grayson and defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e.

The addition of Grayson could mean the Bucs don’t expect to get receiver Breshad Perriman back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Potoa’e adds depth on the defensive line after the Bucs lost Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the COVID-19 list and Patrick O’Conner to injured reserve with a knee injury.

In addition to providing depth at running back. Barner could also return kicks with rookie Jaleon Darden on the COVID-19 list as well.

