Astronomy

Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars

By MARCIA DUNN/AP Aerospace Writer
 3 days ago
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope has blasted off on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope rocketed away Saturday from French Guiana in South America. A European Ariane rocket provided the Christmas morning lift.

The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.

It's hurtling toward its destination 1 million miles away. It will take a month to get there and another five months before it gets to work.

NASA partnered with space agencies in Europe and Canada to build and launch the new telescope.

