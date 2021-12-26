ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Department of Human Services Discusses Spending to Support Mental Health Services, Children

 3 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is highlighting Pennsylvania’s spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in enhanced federal Medicaid funding made available to states through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This funding will support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth, which helps seniors,...

$34 Million Awarded to Support Community Crisis Response

The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) announced grant awards totaling $34 million to help communities address crises involving homelessness, mental health and substance use disorders, and other public health and public safety emergencies. The grants, made by OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and National Institute of Justice (NIJ), will support partnerships between justice system officials, health and mental health professionals and community providers designed to reduce arrests, divert individuals from the justice system and deliver the appropriate treatment and other support services to those in need.
HOMELESS
Sen. Anthony H. Williams Commends Broadband Expansion in PA

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Sen. Anthony H. Williams is praising the recent signing of House Bill 2071, now Act 96 of 2021, by the governor, creating the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. This is the first official broadband entity in state history and will work exclusively to get broadband and internet access to the unserved and underserved populations of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
More Than $125 Million in Grants Awarded Under the STOP School Violence Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice recently announced nearly $126 million in funding to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act. The grants, awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ (OJP) Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments.
EDUCATION
PA Department of Aging: New Laws Maintain Enrollee Benefits and Expand Income Eligibility for PACE Enrollees

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced that two bills, recently signed into law by Governor Wolf, will renew the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET) cost-of-living moratorium, expand income eligibility and eliminate the PACENET premium “clawback.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Senator Street Applauds Signing of Bill to Expand High-Speed Broadband Internet in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Senator Sharif Street is praising the recent signing of Pennsylvania House Bill 2071, a bipartisan piece of legislation that will establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), a task force focused on expanding broadband in unserved and underserved communities. The bill was unanimously voted for in both the state House and Senate and was officially approved and signed by Governor Tom Wolf this afternoon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
