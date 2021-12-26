PA Department of Human Services Discusses Spending to Support Mental Health Services, Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education recently released the 2022 application for the Statewide Family Engagement Centers program. The program will award $5 million in grants that will provide financial support to organizations that offer technical assistance and training to state educational agencies and school districts in the implementation of effective family engagement policies, programs, and activities that lead to improvements in student development and academic achievement. As students continue to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that states and districts work in partnership with parents and families to help address the impacts the pandemic has had on children across the country, and that their experiences can help inform how our schools address academic recovery and students’ needs. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader commitment to ensure parents and families can help inform their children’s education, the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund requires states and school districts to conduct robust stakeholder engagement around how ESSER funds should be spent – and parents can and should participate in that process.

