NBA

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Draymond Green during the Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Kuzma's tweet said: "Do y’all know how good @Money23Green is????????"

The Warriors are in Arizona playing the Suns, and the matchup is between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Suns came into the game as the number one seed in the Western Conference with a 26-5 record, and the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 26-6 record.

Last season the Warriors missed the playoffs, while the Suns made the NBA Finals.

As for the Wizards, they are 17-15 in 32 games this season.

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball among players entering COVID protocol nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/dra… – 5:22 PM. Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron. The latest on Draymond Green, who’s the latest Warrior to enter the league’s...
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond laud Porter after clutch play late vs. Suns

Steph Curry finally overcame his struggles on Christmas Day, but Otto Porter Jr. was the player who came up the most clutch for the Warriors down the stretch of their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns. The veteran wing scored 10 of the Warriors' final 12 points in the 116-107...
NBC Sports

LeBron bizarrely says Warriors, Suns only teams not missing guys

LeBron James certainly keeps up on what is happening around the NBA and especially in the Western Conference, but it doesn't appear he has checked the Warriors' latest injury report. While discussing his Los Angeles Lakers' five-game losing streak Saturday, James bizarrely claimed that the only NBA teams not missing...
Yardbarker

LeBron James takes inaccurate shot at Warriors, Suns

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
