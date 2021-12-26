ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Home Rigs Up “Killer Christmas” Display, And Shocker… The Neighbors Don’t Like It

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Not exactly the jolly Saint Nick you were expecting?

One New Jersey household seemingly mixed Halloween with Christmas this year, erecting what they called a “Killer Christmas” display.

According to New York Post, the homeowner, Kris Campbell, wanted to take a page out of the Tim Burton playbook:

“The last few years, we’ve done the typical Christmas thing. … I always wanted to do something a little bit darker, like a nightmare before Christmas.”

His wife was less than thrilled, but could at least appreciate the effort:

“He’s very creative and I’m happy that he did it. I don’t love it but I can see all the hard work and effort.”

Needless to say, the neighbors aren’t exactly fans either.

Here’s a few responses from various anonymous neighbors:

“I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”

“I’m too close to them. No comment.”

“I saw the bright light from down the street, but when I pulled up to the house I was … shocked by what I saw.”

“During what is supposed to be a season of joy, it’s disturbing to see such a gruesome take on the holiday in my own town. It’s especially upsetting for those with small children, since the decorations are far from jolly.”

Granted, I don’t have to live next door to them, but I think it’s pretty cool. I mean, how many times do you really need to see a reindeer on someone’s yard?

You be the judge…

