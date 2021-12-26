ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George out 3-4 weeks with torn elbow ligament

Already without Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will now be sidelined for the next 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow.

George originally suffered the injury on Dec. 6, forcing him to miss two weeks of action. But the Clippers were optimistic this week after the All-Star forward returned to the lineup, playing against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

While he combined to score 42 points with 12 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in those two matchups, it was evident that his shot wasn’t right. After undergoing further evaluation, tests determined that George is dealing with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

  • Paul George stats: 24.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2 spg, 18.38 PER

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers won’t even be able to revisit George’s playing status until January. If he is making progress, then a plan can be created to get him back on the court.

With George sidelined, Terance Mann will step into a prominent role. As a starter this season, he is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

