NYC faces shortage of EMS crews on Christmas as omicron wave sickens city

Originally published Dec. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim's body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff's office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The victim and homeowner was later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Stalboerger. The fire remains under investigation.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO