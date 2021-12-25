ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport church teams up with nonprofits to pay it forward with 'toys for tots'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbUCm_0dVyU7w700

Thousands of toys were passed out at Blessed Sacrament Church on the East End of Bridgeport on Christmas Day.

The church teamed up with The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, along with the Building Hope Foundation.

Organizers said it felt great to pay it forward during the holiday season, even when thousands of extra toys arrive at the last minute.

"Father Skip at Blessed Sacrament said that he would welcome the extra donations as he knew that toys would impact positively over a thousand families in the local community," Michael Church of the Building Hope Foundation said.

Organizers said Father Skip, who runs the church, works hard throughout the year to keep the community inspired and filled with the giving spirit.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Nonprofits#Christmas#Pay It Forward#Charity#Blessed Sacrament Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

News 12

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy