Bridgeport church teams up with nonprofits to pay it forward with 'toys for tots'

Thousands of toys were passed out at Blessed Sacrament Church on the East End of Bridgeport on Christmas Day.

The church teamed up with The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, along with the Building Hope Foundation.

Organizers said it felt great to pay it forward during the holiday season, even when thousands of extra toys arrive at the last minute.

"Father Skip at Blessed Sacrament said that he would welcome the extra donations as he knew that toys would impact positively over a thousand families in the local community," Michael Church of the Building Hope Foundation said.

Organizers said Father Skip, who runs the church, works hard throughout the year to keep the community inspired and filled with the giving spirit.



