ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Game canceled: Vanderbilt men's basketball vs Stanford in Diamond Head Classic

By Phil Kaplan, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYHm3_0dVyU5Af00

Vanderbilt men's basketball made the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, but Saturday's game was canceled because of COVID issues within Stanford's program.

The Commodores (8-5) were to play Stanford (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, but the game was canceled about an hour before tipoff.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored the last 16 points over seven-plus minutes to give the Commodores a 69-57 victory over  BYU in the semifinals on Thursday. He finished with 23 points.

More: Here's why Vanderbilt and Candice Lee are reinvesting in baseball coach Tim Corbin right now

More: How Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt men's basketball grade out heading to SEC play

More: Report card: Shea Ralph, defense get high marks for Vanderbilt women's basketball

Stanford defeated Liberty 79-76  in the semifinals.

Vanderbilt has won four consecutive games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Game canceled: Vanderbilt men's basketball vs Stanford in Diamond Head Classic

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Ralph
Person
Jerry Stackhouse
Person
Tim Corbin
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Diamond Head Classic#Covid#Commodores#Espn2#Byu#Sec#Liberty#Nashville Tennessean
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Jerome Ford sends message to Alabama fans, media

One of the unique storylines in the College Football Playoff this year is the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. For some, it is the matchup of David versus Goliath. But for the Bearcats starting running back Jerome Ford, it is a chance to face off against his former team.
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

605
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy