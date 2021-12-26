Game canceled: Vanderbilt men's basketball vs Stanford in Diamond Head Classic
Vanderbilt men's basketball made the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, but Saturday's game was canceled because of COVID issues within Stanford's program.
The Commodores (8-5) were to play Stanford (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, but the game was canceled about an hour before tipoff.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored the last 16 points over seven-plus minutes to give the Commodores a 69-57 victory over BYU in the semifinals on Thursday. He finished with 23 points.
Stanford defeated Liberty 79-76 in the semifinals.
Vanderbilt has won four consecutive games.
