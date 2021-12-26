Vanderbilt men's basketball made the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, but Saturday's game was canceled because of COVID issues within Stanford's program.

The Commodores (8-5) were to play Stanford (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, but the game was canceled about an hour before tipoff.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored the last 16 points over seven-plus minutes to give the Commodores a 69-57 victory over BYU in the semifinals on Thursday. He finished with 23 points.

More: Here's why Vanderbilt and Candice Lee are reinvesting in baseball coach Tim Corbin right now

More: How Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt men's basketball grade out heading to SEC play

More: Report card: Shea Ralph, defense get high marks for Vanderbilt women's basketball

Stanford defeated Liberty 79-76 in the semifinals.

Vanderbilt has won four consecutive games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Game canceled: Vanderbilt men's basketball vs Stanford in Diamond Head Classic