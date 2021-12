Edge ruined The Miz and Maryse's big wedding ceremony with a Broody black tar bath to close out the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw! As WWE sets the stage for what's to come at the new Day 1 pay-per-view event on January 1st in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the bigger stories has been The Miz vs. Edge. The R Rated Superstar has been on quite the journey since his return to WWE Television, and now he's crossed paths with the also returning Miz and Maryse following his injury and time on Dancing With the Stars.

