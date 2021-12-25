Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill cleared to play in Week 16 game vs. Steelers

Tyreek Hill is set to take the field on Sunday. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs will have Tyreek Hill in uniform for Sunday's game against the Steelers, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Meanwhile, they’re still awaiting word on tight end Travis Kelce, who has yet to be given the green light.

The Chiefs have, for all intents and purposes, punched their ticket to the playoffs as well as the AFC West title. Still, they’re pushing to lock up a first-round bye over the next few weeks. A loss to the Steelers, coupled with a Pats win, would knock them out of the lead.

Hill, 27, has 102 catches for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns through 14 games. Kelce’s also in the midst of a strong year with 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. If he’s not cleared in time, this will mark his first missed game of the year and just his third missed game since 2014. If Kelce can’t go, the Chiefs will lean on backup tight ends Blake Bell and Noah Gray for blocking support.