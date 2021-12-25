Colts place star LB Darius Leonard, two others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Darius Leonard and two other Colts have landed on the COVID list. Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts have placed linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, all three players will be held out of Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals.

The Colts will also be playing without all three of their starting interior linemen, leaving them at half-strength for Week 16. On top of that, they’ll be without Leonard through at least Week 17. As noted by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Leonard is unvaccinated, which means that he’ll have to remain on the list for a minimum of 10 days.

The Colts also have right guard Mark Glowinski, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and defensive end Kemoko Turay on the COVID-19 list. Between Leonard, Nelson and center Ryan Kelly (out due to a personal matter), that leaves the Colts without three newly named Pro Bowlers.

The Colts have won five of their last six, putting them in position to take one of the AFC’s wild-card spots. But, at 8-6, they’ve yet to clinch. The Cardinals, meanwhile, can inch closer to the NFC West crown with a win on Saturday night.