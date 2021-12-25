OSHP investigating crash that killed Akron woman

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — After a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Christmas Eve, the Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash took place on I-76 in Springfield Township around 1:20 p.m., OSHP reported, when the driver of a Chevy Tahoe reportedly went off the left side of the highway and hit the concrete barrier. The car then went over to the other side of the road and crashed into the guard rail. At that point the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, flew out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Akron , was taken to Summa Health Systems Hospital where she was later declared dead.

Multiple police departments also helped at the scene and troopers say that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

