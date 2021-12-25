More rain and a bit of a cool down, but still mild

Colder and partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 37. Cool and cloudy Sunday with a high of 54.

After record highs Christmas Eve (64, old mark 63), and Christmas Day, (66, old mark 65), Sunday cools to the 50s, but still above normal which is 37 and 21 for the next week’s highs and lows. Back to the 60s Monday before a cold front moves through and cools things, but still above normal highs in the 40s.

Rain in Sunday night, likely with a rumble of thunder possible. More rain Tuesday, likely for showers and New Year’s Day Saturday could see scattered showers.

No season cold in sight just yet.

