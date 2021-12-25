Maryland Boxer Shot Dead While Driving Family To Christmas Eve Dinner

Danny "Smooth" Kelly Jr. Photo Credit: @proamfighttalk via Keystone Boxing

A 30-year-old professional boxer was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting in Maryland.

Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was behind the wheel of his family's SUV on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, with his girlfriend and three children in the car, Prince George's police said.

Another driver pulled up and opened fire, hitting Kelly around 4:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Kelly was a professional boxer who went by "Smooth" in the ring.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division, said.

"St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-travelled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family."

