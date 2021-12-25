ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Boxer Shot Dead While Driving Family To Christmas Eve Dinner

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvwKN_0dVyT7tu00
Danny "Smooth" Kelly Jr. Photo Credit: @proamfighttalk via Keystone Boxing

A 30-year-old professional boxer was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting in Maryland.

Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was behind the wheel of his family's SUV on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, with his girlfriend and three children in the car, Prince George's police said.

Another driver pulled up and opened fire, hitting Kelly around 4:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Kelly was a professional boxer who went by "Smooth" in the ring.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division, said.

"St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-travelled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family."

Comments / 55

Tiffany Heinbaugh
3d ago

Prayer & Condolences to his family. That is TERRIBLE in front of his kids and and on Christmas Eve. Humanity is vicious! God Bless us all !!! We need it

Reply(1)
37
Peggye Mitch
3d ago

This is so sad Lord please protect those children. This kinda stuff breaks my heart. People need to understand you think you got away but God sees everything and you will have to answer 😥😥

Reply(1)
31
Wooster Rooster
3d ago

Sounds like an assenation.aparently shooter didn't consider the safety of the children,who could have been hit or killed in car accident when driver was shot.

Reply(1)
25
