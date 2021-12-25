How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFC South matchup on TV, streaming

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already faced NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons twice, but it's taken until Week 16 for their first matchup this season with the fourth team in the division, the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady, who was shutout last week against the Saints for just the third time in his career, will likely be extra motivated against the Panthers (5-9), who currently sit at the bottom of the NFC South. The Buccaneers (10-4) had previously been unbeaten at home this season.

Cam Newton, who returned to Carolina earlier this year, will likely start at quarterback, but Sam Darnold, who was the Panthers' starter at the beginning of the season, may also see some playing time. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12.

Veteran running back Le'Veon Bell was signed by the Bucs earlier this week to help fill the gap left by Leonard Fournette, who's out with a hamstring injury. Two of Brady's core receivers this season — Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (torn ACL, out for season) will not play at Carolina

