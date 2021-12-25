Gameworks closing Las Vegas location in December
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local entertainment spot, Gameworks, is closing its door in 2021. In a...news3lv.com
I went there once years ago and I was knocked over by how expensive they were I'm surprised they've been open for as long as they were
AND all those people refusing to go to work is and has been affecting companies to just shut down. Now those employees have no jobs to return to.
