Florida to stay warm and dry as 2021 comes to an end

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the holiday season ends and we say goodbye to 2021, Florida is forecast to stay warm in the week ahead.

Our warm and dry weather pattern will only strengthen in the coming days, with all the storms tracking well to the north of Central Florida.

80s are in the forecast with very little rain until the end of the year.

Expect quiet, dry and calm conditions Saturday evening with foggy areas likely by Sunday morning.

On Sunday, many areas will be in 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Sunday may be a day for the beach, especially for snowbirds, but the waters are still a little cool.

Central Florida will likely warm to the mid-80s by the end of next week.

New Year’s Eve looks quiet with slightly warmer than normal conditions.

