StarMed COVID-19 testing site sees long lines, extended wait times on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE — COVID-19 testing is in high demand in Mecklenburg County.

While many families spend Christmas morning opening gifts, countless others headed out of the door to get tested for COVID-19.

This comes as health officials express concerns about the possible spread of the omicron variant throughout the county.

In light of this, StarMed Health held a drive-thru for those in need of a COVID-19 test or antibody therapy Saturday afternoon.

Long lines and extended wait times were to be expected as state and federal health experts warned people to get tested ahead of the holidays.

“Within the last seven days, our testing has quadrupled from the week before,” StarMed CEO Dr. Michael Estramonte said.

However, some people said they were actually getting tested because they need to receive a negative COVID-19 test before they would be allowed to fly internationally.

They said they were not expecting the rush on the actual holiday.

“We’ve been here for three hours. They’re obviously doing what they can,” one person told Channel 9. “I think the pressure is on the people who provide the service.”

Some people waited hours to get their test and the line of cars stretched at least half a mile down the street.

With reduced holiday hours, a StarMed site supervisor told Channel 9 that unfortunately some people had to be turned away.

“We can’t service as many as we would like but we did what we could,” site supervisor Aramus Conrad said.

StarMed said they expect testing to surge again once people return from holiday gatherings.

Conrad said the testing site will be open and ready to serve the community.

“When they could be with their families, they stuck it out. They did an amazing, amazing job,” Conrad said.

All StarMed Health locations will return to normal business hours Sunday.

Clinics are expected to be open at 9 a.m.

