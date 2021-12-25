Ryan Reynolds Reveals First Look At Apple Holiday Movie Spirited With Will Ferrell

And just like that, Ryan Reynolds has revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop on how his ad agency created the viral Peloton ad that pokes fun at Mr. Big’s death. Ryan Reynolds, 45, played a big part in creating the 40-second Peloton ad that’s gone viral in the wake of Mr. Big’s death in And Just Like That. The actor’s marketing company, Maximum Effort, produced the ad, which features Mr. Big, a.k.a. Chris Noth, alive and well flirting on a couch with sexy Peloton instructor Allegra (played by Jess King). Ryan, who also narrates the Peloton spot, told The Hollywood Reporter that the entire advertisement was created within 24 hours. “I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do,” he explained. “We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself.”

