Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Las Vegas police find severed head while arresting man on unrelated charges

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police discovered human remains inside a man’s truck during an arrest on Thursday, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.

On Thursday, Metro police attempted to conduct a traffic spot on a truck near Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street. Eric Holland, 57, the driver failed to stop and ran from officers. The air unit followed the truck and noticed the Holland switched trucks, police said.

Officers attempted another stop, but the driver fled a second time. The air unit followed the vehicle and guided officers to an apartment complex near the 4200 block of West Rochelle Avenue.

Holland threw various items at officers in an attempt to flee, but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

(KLAS-TV)

During the investigation, officers determined both trucks had been previously reported stolen.

Officers found large coolers in his truck bed. That is when they discovered human remains, including a severed head, sources said.

Officers arrested Holland a short time later.

Records show a warrant was issued for Holland for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle, and other unrelated charges in 2019.

Vegas Unsolved: ‘She said that someone told her to be quiet,’ 3-year-old at home as killer strangles mother to death

Holland did not appear during a scheduled court hearing in court on Christmas.

He faces an additional charge of open murder. His next court date is set for Monday.

The victim’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com .

The I-Team is working to learn more about this investigation, including who the victim may be.

Comments / 20

Coby Hosford
2d ago

It takes some really f’d up individuals to come to the point some of these people do. Blame it on liberal professors . No , there are some pretty f’d up people

Reply
3
Mary Peterson
3d ago

it was a blessing in disguise they got stopped but yeah my thoughts maybe he should get what he did to that person

Reply
4
Terrence Hazel
2d ago

If you believe in God then know the devil was kicked out of Heaven and now Rules Earth through his demonic forces. That's not fair news, it's Bible facts. If you believe the Bible!

Reply(1)
3
 

