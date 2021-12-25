Scotland could suffer Boxing Day blizzards, says Met Office

Swimmers take a Christmas Day dip at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

Parts of Scotland could see blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for up to 10cm (4in) of snow in some parts of the country, with the most severe snow in the more hilly parts.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over parts of northern England, and then southern and central Scotland.

“Accumulations of 2-4cm of snow are possible above 200 metres and 5-10cm above 300 metres.

“Coupled with strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45mph in places, this is likely to lead to some difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.

“Temporary blizzard conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation. These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.”

The weather service said areas of Scotland, including Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling would be affected.

The yellow warning, which stretches north from England, is expected to end at midday.

On Saturday, the service said it had been a white Christmas for parts of the UK as people in Shetland and eastern Scotland woke up to a blanket of snow.

Video on Twitter, posted by the Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page, showed substantial snowfall in Braemar.

But the weather did not stop people from braving the sea on Christmas Day, including at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh and in Montrose, Angus.