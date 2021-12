Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was left frustrated after their 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Rodgers believes the game was lost on key decisions. He said, "We were here to get a result, it was a strange one – at half-time we were 4-0 down, they have had nine shots at goal and we have had eight so it was a little bit strange as I don't think the scoreline reflected the first half if I am being honest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO