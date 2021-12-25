ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Arrested: Brittany Wilson was booked on a charge of first-degree murder. (Cape Girardeau Police Department)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

