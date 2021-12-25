ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Bulls

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sabonis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls keeping Alfonzo McKinnie for the rest of the season?

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Waive Alize Johnson, Add Veteran Alfonzo McKinnie to the Roster

The work never stops for Arturas Kanrisovas and Marc Eversley. One day after Christmas, the Chicago Bulls have waived forward Alize Johnson, whose contract was set to become fully guaranteed in early January. The team will reportedly sign Alfonzo McKinnie in his place, making McKinnie the first player to receive a standard NBA contract after joining a team on a 10-day hardship deal this season.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Lonzo Ball News

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter. “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted. Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls...
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

LaVine scores 32 as Bulls defeat Pacers

CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third...
NBA
NBA

Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Keep Home Winning Streak Going vs. Pacers

Indiana (14-19, 3-12 on the road) at Bulls (19-10, 10-4 at home), 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Will Perdue:6:45pregame. TV: NBCSCH- Jason Benetti and Bill Wennington, 7PM. SEASON SERIES: Indiana 1-0. CCI PREVIEW: What a strange NBA world we live in. Just when you think the Bulls...
NBA
HometownLife.com

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and prediction

The Indiana Pacers (14-19) travel to the Windy City Sunday for an 8 p.m. game against the Chicago Bulls (19-10) at the United Center. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Indiana has alternated between winning and...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Bulls win 3rd straight game, defeat Pacers 113-105

Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third straight. Caris LeVert...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Bulls top Pacers 113-105

Though the Indiana Pacers got the better of the Chicago Bulls the last time they met at the United Center, tonight’s game was far less optimistic for the Pacers, as the Bulls managed to go up early and keep Indiana at arms’ length all night. The Pacers had a pair of one-point leads to open the game, but both proved short-lived.
NBA
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. Based on Chicago's injury report, Ilyasova was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The veteran forward signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but he hasn't made an appearance for his new squad.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Bulls: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (14-19) are on the road to face the Bulls (19-10) at the UC in the first of two games this week between the two Central Division neighbors. The teams will meet again on New Year’s Eve afternoon at the Fielhouse on Friday. The Bulls have been struggling...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out against Bulls

Brogdon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls. Brogdon will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup due to an Achilles injury. Caris LeVert could start at point guard once again Sunday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers Fall To The Bulls In Chicago

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Sunday 113-105. The loss dropped the Pacers to 14-20 in their first 34 games of the season. Meanwhile, the Bulls advanced to 20-10 on the season in 30 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA

