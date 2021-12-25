Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable vs. Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine is just like the rest of us: he wants the COVID-19 pandemic to end. After falling victim to the dreaded virus not just once but twice already, he knows how difficult it is to deal with it. Not to mention how it affects everyone’s livelihood...
Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?...
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, center Tony Bradley and forward Alfonzo McKinnie all entered the health and safety protocols Sunday, according to a team spokesperson. They join coach Billy Donovan in the protocols after he landed there Friday.
The work never stops for Arturas Kanrisovas and Marc Eversley. One day after Christmas, the Chicago Bulls have waived forward Alize Johnson, whose contract was set to become fully guaranteed in early January. The team will reportedly sign Alfonzo McKinnie in his place, making McKinnie the first player to receive a standard NBA contract after joining a team on a 10-day hardship deal this season.
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers Monday. No player in league history has ever had or exceeded all the marks on that statistical line in a single game, according to StatMuse.
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter. “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted. Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls...
CHICAGO – Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third...
Indiana (14-19, 3-12 on the road) at Bulls (19-10, 10-4 at home), 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Will Perdue:6:45pregame. TV: NBCSCH- Jason Benetti and Bill Wennington, 7PM. SEASON SERIES: Indiana 1-0. CCI PREVIEW: What a strange NBA world we live in. Just when you think the Bulls...
The Indiana Pacers (14-19) travel to the Windy City Sunday for an 8 p.m. game against the Chicago Bulls (19-10) at the United Center. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Indiana has alternated between winning and...
Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third straight. Caris LeVert...
Though the Indiana Pacers got the better of the Chicago Bulls the last time they met at the United Center, tonight’s game was far less optimistic for the Pacers, as the Bulls managed to go up early and keep Indiana at arms’ length all night. The Pacers had a pair of one-point leads to open the game, but both proved short-lived.
The Chicago Bulls have surprised everyone this season. In today’s matchup against Indiana Pacers reaching close to the top in their division. Many people consider the reason for such improvement to be the performance of DeMar DeRozan. The match against Indiana Pacer’s featured DeRozan getting the chants of MVP...
ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. Based on Chicago's injury report, Ilyasova was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The veteran forward signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but he hasn't made an appearance for his new squad.
The Pacers (14-19) are on the road to face the Bulls (19-10) at the UC in the first of two games this week between the two Central Division neighbors. The teams will meet again on New Year’s Eve afternoon at the Fielhouse on Friday. The Bulls have been struggling...
Brogdon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls. Brogdon will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup due to an Achilles injury. Caris LeVert could start at point guard once again Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Sunday 113-105. The loss dropped the Pacers to 14-20 in their first 34 games of the season. Meanwhile, the Bulls advanced to 20-10 on the season in 30 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets.
Comments / 0