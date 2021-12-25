Tyrell Terry: Signs hardship with Grizz

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, but there's no doubt that Westbrook causes controversy among fans and analysts due to his playing style. Russell Westbrook is known for his triple-doubles, which are hard to get in the first place. However, some people think that...
Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
Michael Jordan is without a doubt, one of the wealthiest players in NBA history. Jordan was the most lucrative star for the NBA during their biggest period of growth. MJ was money and earned himself and his associates a lot of it during his career. But Jordan has shown that money is not the most important thing to him many times before.
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Despite putting up insane numbers, Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He plays with heart every single night, but he can often lose control on the offensive end, which results in poor shot selection and many turnovers. On defense, he is frequently caught falling behind.
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
The Phoenix Suns were humbled on the court on Saturday night – a phrase they haven’t heard very often this season. Of their six losses, two of them have been at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker was willing to admit that...
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine is just like the rest of us: he wants the COVID-19 pandemic to end. After falling victim to the dreaded virus not just once but twice already, he knows how difficult it is to deal with it. Not to mention how it affects everyone’s livelihood...
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, center Tony Bradley and forward Alfonzo McKinnie all entered the health and safety protocols Sunday, according to a team spokesperson. They join coach Billy Donovan in the protocols after he landed there Friday.
The Dallas Cowboys have added offensive tackles Aviante Collins and Isaac Alarcon, plus receiver Brandon Smith to the COVID-19 reserves list. They likely will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. They join cornerback and Jourdan Lewis and receiver Simi Fehoko, both of whom were placed on the list Friday...
The Philadelphia Eagles have put themselves in a position where they can control their own destiny regarding their playoff fate. Thanks to the Eagles' 34-10 victory over the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, the Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff standings with two games to play.
