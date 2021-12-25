Tyrell Terry: Signs hardship with Grizz

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.

