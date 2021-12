One of them was veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is trying to make an NBA comeback after dealing with hip injuries the last few seasons. Thomas impressed in his lone G League game this season, which led to him earning a 10-day contract with the Lakers after the team also showed interest in him over the Summer. The 32-year-old made an immediate impact for L.A., scoring 19 points in his debut and then following it up with a 13-point performance.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO