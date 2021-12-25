ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo's return for 117-113 win

By Associated Press

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo said he tried to set low expectations for himself when he returned to action Saturday for the first time since entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 12. So much for that. In front of a national television audience on...



