Common began by praising Haddish as "one of the best people I've met in life" and "one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life." "That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her," the 49-year-old said. "It probably was the most mature relationship I have been in ... meaning, the communication, the respect, just all around."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO