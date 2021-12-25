ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sheriff’s Department Conducting Increased Impaired-Driving Patrols

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0v06_0dVyMDrY00
Alcoholic drinks. Photo via Pixabay

With New Year’s around the corner, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols across the country through Jan. 1.

So far this year, 6,476 people have been booked into jail in San Diego County for impaired driving, with the sheriff’s department making 880 of those arrests, officials said.

“Driving while impaired is a bad decision any time of year,” Sheriff Bill Gore said. “Do the responsible thing and don’t get behind the wheel while under the influence.”

In addition to alcohol, being under the influence can include prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, marijuana or illegal street drugs. Drugs in combination with alcohol magnify the amount of impairment.

The sheriff’s department offered these tips for a safe holiday:

— Plan a safe way home before festivities begin;

— Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home;

— If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, a sober friend/family member or use public transportation.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

–City News Sevice

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

NTSB Investigation Underway in Crash of Learjet on Approach to Gillespie Field

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the deadly crash of a Learjet 35A on approach to Gillespie Field on Monday night. The executive jet carrying four people crashed in the unincorporated Bostonia area east of the airport. There were no survivors and the identities of the victims have not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gore
Times of San Diego

No Survivors as Learjet Crashes East of Gillespie Field: Pilot Screams ‘Oh Sh-t!’

A 10-seat fixed-wing aircraft with two turbofan engines crashed in a residential neighborhood near El Cajon on Monday, and authorities reported no survivors. The Learjet 35A, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, downed several power lines on Pepper Drive near Bevin Lane and apparently disintegrated on impact — seconds after the pilot is heard to scream in cockpit audio “Oh shit! Oh shit!”
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Alcohol#Street Drugs#The Sheriff S Department#City News Sevice
Times of San Diego

CHP Maximum Enforcement Period Underway, Continues During Holiday Weekend

The California Highway Patrol Saturday reminded motorists to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling over the holiday weekend. “The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Two Hospitalized in Pt. Loma DUI Crash

Two people were recuperating with major injuries in a hospital Friday after a solo-vehicle crash last night involving an intoxicated driver. The crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. Thursday in the Roseville/Fleetwood neighborhood, said SDPD officer Robert Heims. “A 73-year-old man and his 80-year-old female passenger were westbound on 3100 Nimitz...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Shoplifting at Target in South Park, Other Local Stores

Police arrested four people suspected of shoplifting at stores throughout San Diego County Friday after a reported theft at a South Park Target. Officers from the San Diego Police Department, having been given a license-plate number, spotted the suspects in a BMW after responding to the Target at 3030 Grape St. early Friday, according to OnScene.TV.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy