Small fire in duplex reported in north Austin

By Grace Reader
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a small fire in the wall of a duplex, according to a tweet . No injuries were reported.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near Rundberg Lane and Interstate 35 in north Austin. It’s not clear yet how the fire started.

The home is in the Windsor Hills neighborhood west of Dessau Road.

This is a developing story.

