ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmIiD_0dVyLDpL00

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Police: 6 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver was targeting at least some of his victims, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect in Monday's shootings killed five people, including one who succumbed to her injuries Tuesday,...
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

Judge to reconsider truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence

A judge has set a court date to hear arguments as to why a truck driver’s 110-year prison sentence should or should not be reduced. Judge Bruce Jones will reexamine Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence on Jan. 13, The Associated Press reported. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of killing four people in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said Tuesday. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed Monday night after...
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. — (AP) — A man convicted of killing four people in what authorities say was one of the most gruesome crimes in North Dakota history was sentenced Tuesday to multiple life prison terms without the possibility of parole. South Central District Judge David Reich sentenced Chad...
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Five teenagers accused of carjacking congresswoman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Five teenagers are facing charges after prosecutors say a car was stolen at gunpoint from a U.S. Congresswoman in broad daylight in Philadelphia. The car was later found in Delaware. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, was walking to her car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

Glynn County police: Brunswick man tries to ram patrol car with Toyota 4Runner, meth found in SUV

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police said they have a man in custody who is accused of trying to ram a police car early Tuesday morning. Doyle Shiver, 47, of Brunswick was driving 45 mph on Interstate 95 southbound around 1:30 a.m. in a Toyota 4Runner when an officer got behind him to check his plates, according to a release from the Glynn County Police Department.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Sword#Kfvs Tv#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police 'died in my arms'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy