Mount Southington set to open for season Sunday morning
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of tricky weather, Mount Southington is set to finally open up its slopes Sunday morning.
However, things will be different though due to COVID-19 concerns. The ski area is offering advanced online ticketing, outdoor food services, and masks are highly recommended indoors.
Mount Southington has also upgraded a number of areas at the ski lodge including an upgrade to the Avalanche Double Chair, enhanced food and beverage services, and new snow-making equipment.
For more information click here.
