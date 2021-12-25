26th annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast feeds the community

EATON — On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter held its 4th Annual Feed, Seed, and More Auction. Pictured is chapter President, Morgan Dare, welcoming guests to the auction. The event featured a breakfast, provided by the Preble County Farm Bureau, and both a silent and live auction. Over 40 community members were in attendance for the event to raise funds which will support chapter activities, student projects, and costs associated with FFA trips. The chapter would like to thank all of the community sponsors who generously donated and bid on items.
