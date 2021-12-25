26th annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast feeds the community

The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and one local restauranteur is giving 3 struggling families a holiday feast to remember. Sal Borruso of Chesterfield's Tavolo Italian restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica is in search of at least 3 families who are down on their luck this holiday season. Borruso is asking for submissions from the public for deserving families whose names will be kept anonymous. Borruso and the staff at Tavolo will then create the ultimate Italian holiday feast which the family can pick up and reheat for Christmas dinner.

UTICA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO