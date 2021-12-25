ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26th annual Anita Ponder and Friends Holiday Feast feeds the community

WMAZ
 3 days ago

www.13wmaz.com

KWTX

Local couple needs help feeding community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Time is running out to help a central Texas couple that feeds hundreds of families the week of Christmas. The 6th annual Feast in the East is happening from 2-6 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility on 1020 Elm Avenue. “Honestly,...
WACO, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Organizations feed community in downtown Killeen

The smell of freshly cooked food and the sound of festive music filled the air Saturday in downtown Killeen as two organizations worked to feed the hungry community. At the corner of North Eighth Street and East Sprott Street, Pastor Steve Chae of Jesus, Hope & Love Mission served a “taste of Korea,” with beef and pork bulgogi.
KILLEEN, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Salvation Army preps for 32nd annual Christmas Family Feast in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army is prepping for its 32nd Christmas Family Feast that helps feed thousands of people in the city of Milwaukee. While many things still look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that hasn’t changed is the hearts of many volunteers at the Salvation Army. Many volunteers came together to prep meals ahead of Christmas so that people in the community have a meal to enjoy on Christmas Day.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtoc.com

TMT Christmas lights display helping feed the community

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Christmas tradition in Bulloch County helps local families for much of the entire year. The canned good drive at the TMT Christmas lights display helps keep a local food pantry running. John Long spends every morning for almost five weeks, collecting Christmas spirit that...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
therecordlive.com

Friends of the Orange Depot Annual meeting

The annual board meeting and dinner for the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, January 6, at 5:30 PM. The meeting will be at the depot located at 1210 Green Avenue. Spouses are invited to this special dinner and meeting. The newly elected president, Alicia Booker,...
ORANGE, TX
News-Herald.com

Friends of WomenSafe sets date for annual meeting

Friends of WomenSafe will hold its annual dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 7, at Claridon-Woodlands Park, 11383 Claridon-Troy Road in Claridon Township. The group will review the past year, talk of upcoming events, and introduce new officers and board members, according to a news release. The group is the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
wbrc.com

Sylacauga restaurant feeds community on Christmas Day

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - One restaurant in Sylacauga getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community on Christmas Day. “Booker’s” in Sylacauga fed the public breakfast on Christmas Day. They’ve also done this on Thanksgiving Day as well for the last two years. Not only do they feed the public, they also sent plates to a nursing home at the Coosa Valley Medical Center to feed nurses as well.
SYLACAUGA, AL
bendsource.com

Feeding Our Feathered Friends

Those Bushtits in Sue's photo, pigging out at our suet feeder, always bring the thrill of feeding wild birds alive in our souls. Don't know about you guys, but if you're having a slow and not-so-fun day, Bushtits will bring joy into your life!. Both Elise Wolf (a bird rehabber...
SISTERS, OR
Turnto10.com

Children's Friend holds annual Spirit of Giving holiday drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One way you can give back this Christmas is to sponsor a family in need through Children's Friend. The nonprofit is holding its annual Spirit of Giving holiday drive. CEO Dave Caprio said donations are coming in much faster than they did last year. "We've...
PROVIDENCE, RI
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Restaurant Giving 3 Families in Need, Holiday Feast of a Lifetime

The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and one local restauranteur is giving 3 struggling families a holiday feast to remember. Sal Borruso of Chesterfield's Tavolo Italian restaurant on North Genesee Street in Utica is in search of at least 3 families who are down on their luck this holiday season. Borruso is asking for submissions from the public for deserving families whose names will be kept anonymous. Borruso and the staff at Tavolo will then create the ultimate Italian holiday feast which the family can pick up and reheat for Christmas dinner.
UTICA, NY
WDBJ7.com

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Endless amounts of food and dessert were on display at The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Saturday, as it spread Christmas cheer. “We have been doing this for so many years I’ve lost track. The Rescue Mission was founded in 1948 and so I’m pretty sure from the very beginning, almost 74 years now, the Rescue Mission has provided for those in need in our community,” said Lee Clark, the CEO of The Rescue Mission of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
Eaton Register Herald

Eaton MVCTC FFA holds annual Feed, Seed and More Auction

EATON — On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter held its 4th Annual Feed, Seed, and More Auction. Pictured is chapter President, Morgan Dare, welcoming guests to the auction. The event featured a breakfast, provided by the Preble County Farm Bureau, and both a silent and live auction. Over 40 community members were in attendance for the event to raise funds which will support chapter activities, student projects, and costs associated with FFA trips. The chapter would like to thank all of the community sponsors who generously donated and bid on items.
EATON, OH

