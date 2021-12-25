ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLwB7_0dVyKltO00

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said Tuesday. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed Monday night after...
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Woman's conviction in '91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of a Florida woman for killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier, ruling that despite the jury’s verdict, prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove she had purposely caused the boy’s death.
TRENTON, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

Officials: NY man arrested in Iredell Co. after leading deputies on chase, hitting several vehicles

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A New York man was arrested in Iredell County after leading deputies on a chase and hitting several vehicles last week, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car with Massachusetts registration plates on Interstate 77 on Dec. 21. During the traffic stop deputies said they became suspicious of possible criminal activity and began questioning the driver, Edgar Raphael Rodriguez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York. Officials said there was also a 16-year-old passenger in the car.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Sword#Kfvs Tv#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police 'died in my arms'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Nearly $1 million in handbags stolen from Florida store

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida are looking for the thieves behind a high-end heist. The smash-and-grab in Palm Beach ended with approximately $1 million in handbags being taken. A total of 13 one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags were taken from the Only Authentics boutique in Palm Beach, the Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy