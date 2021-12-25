DC chef gives 700 meals to feed the homeless

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Chef Bren and volunteers gave back this holiday season and gave out 700 meals to those in need.

While some of us were busy preparing for our holiday celebrations, Chef Bren Herrera had a tall order this Christmas.

“It’s a day where my entire family, my siblings and some friends and awesome volunteers come out to three different parks and serve the community,” said Chef Bren Herrera.

Meals were distributed at three different parks in the Washington, D.C. area including, McPherson square, Columbia Heights Civic Plaza and Anacostia.

Donated winter gear was also given to those in need.

For more information on how you can donate and volunteer, visit www.houseofbren.com .

