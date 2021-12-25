2022 target sets Clemson offical visit date

An under-the-radar prospect in the class of 2022 has set an official visit date to Clemson.

Douglas County (Ga.) High School defensive back Myles Oliver announced on Twitter that he will be visiting Clemson on Jan. 14.

He will be on Clemson’s campus alongside another ’22 target in three-star defensive end Jahiem Lawson, who announced an offer from the Tigers earlier this week.

Across his senior campaign, Oliver recorded five interceptions, 75 total tackles (55 solos), four touchdowns, 101 interception yards and 552 all-purpose yards.

He received the Howard Thompson Player of the Year Award for his contribution on the field this season.

Oliver (6-0, 170) reports an offer from Charleston Southern University.

