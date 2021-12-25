ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2022 target sets Clemson offical visit date

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHtBp_0dVyKRBk00

An under-the-radar prospect in the class of 2022 has set an official visit date to Clemson.

Douglas County (Ga.) High School defensive back Myles Oliver announced on Twitter that he will be visiting Clemson on Jan. 14.

He will be on Clemson’s campus alongside another ’22 target in three-star defensive end Jahiem Lawson, who announced an offer from the Tigers earlier this week.

Across his senior campaign, Oliver recorded five interceptions, 75 total tackles (55 solos), four touchdowns, 101 interception yards and 552 all-purpose yards.

He received the Howard Thompson Player of the Year Award for his contribution on the field this season.

Oliver (6-0, 170) reports an offer from Charleston Southern University.

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX7bY_0dVyKRBk00

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#American Football#Tigers#Clemson Variety Frame
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fiesta Bowl: 10 things to know about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The highly-anticipated New Year's Six Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State is now less than a week away. Both teams are continuing preparations and the Cowboys arrived Sunday afternoon. This will be the Pokes' first appearance in a New Year's Six bowl since 2015 and their first return trip to the Fiesta Bowl since 2011.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy