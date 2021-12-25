ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Crossing, PA

Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNgVI_0dVyKQJ100

Hundreds have gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington's 1776 crossing.

Washington Crossing Historic Park officials say reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies.

Earlier in the month, about 5,000 attended a dress rehearsal amid good weather. In 2020, an online reenactment was posted instead due to pandemic crowd-size restrictions.

In years past, thousands have often gathered on the riverbanks in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch the reenactment of the daring voyage of Washington and his troops during the Revolutionary War.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Washington Crossing, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington Crossing, PA
City
Titusville, PA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy