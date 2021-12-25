ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas celebrations underway around the world

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install....

Atlas Obscura

World's Largest Christmas Bauble

The north side of Groningen is best known for its city beach, but around Christmastime it becomes the home of what is (probably) the world’s biggest Christmas bauble, in the form of an old planetarium dome covered with thousands of lights. The DOT was once known as the Infoversum...
ENTERTAINMENT
Science Focus

Winter solstice: 7 traditional midwinter celebrations from around the world

Christmas was cancelled last year for many of us. Just in case this year suffers the same fate, we’ve rounded up a selection of winter solstice celebrations from around the globe. After all, you can’t abolish an astronomical event!. Willkakuti celebration, Bolivia. Roman pagans celebrated the shortest, darkest...
CELEBRATIONS
realtytimes.com

The Most Fascinating Christmas Traditions

Think your family tradition of dressing up in feetie pajamas and sipping hot chocolate while you drive through the neighborhood looking at holiday lights on Christmas Eve is unique?. There is a great big world full of odd and interesting and fantastic (and sometimes puzzling, we're not gonna lie) holiday...
CELEBRATIONS
Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
veronews.com

Big splash of holiday cheer at Christmas Lighted Boat Parade

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, when residents, friends and families, some several generations strong, turned out for the annual Moorings Christmas Lighted Boat Parade hosted by the Moorings Yacht Club, Moorings Club, Moorings Realty Sales Company and The Moorings of Vero Property Owners Association. With dusk...
CARS
InsideHook

What’s the Darkest Animated Christmas Special?

It’s increasingly common practice these days to ask if a film “still holds up.”. That question refers to: A) Whether the film is as good (however you define that) as we all remember. Are the jokes still funny? Do the action sequences look cheesy? Are the effects so archaic as to distract your suspension of disbelief?
MOVIES
News Journal

Ten unusual facts about Christmas

Written by Luke Ward, The Fact Site, Dec. 15, 2021. Over half of American pet owners will buy gifts for their furry friends this Christmas, spending an overage of $46. There is a town in India called Santa Claus. Based on St. Nick, Santa was once a pale, thin figure....
RELIGION
news4sanantonio.com

December 17 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Family, merriment, and all those yuletide traditions such as the tradition of really ugly sweaters. Love 'em or hate 'em, they're here for the holidays, every year!. Christmas may not be until the 25th, but national ugly Christmas sweater day is here on Friday, December 17th. It is observed every...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

A Christmas tour of Copenhagen’s best festive feasts

Finland may be the home of Father Christmas, but its Nordic neighbour Denmark gives the country a run for its money when it comes to festive cheer. Heading to Copenhagen in early December, the winter wonderland experience began before we had even touched down, with the countryside surrounding the Danish capital swathed in glistening white thanks to a recent snowfall. While there’s no bad time to see Copenhagen, there are points in the year when visiting feels extra special. Christmas is one of them.With more markets than you can possibly tick off in a weekend and opportunities for gløgg (mulled...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Can you solve these tricky Christmas brain teasers?

This Christmas, between unwrapping presents and eating delicious food, take a breather and see if you can solve these tricky brain teasers. U.K.-based shed manufacturer PowerSheds created the festive puzzles to keep people entertained during the holiday season, according to the website. The company also found how long, on average,...
U.K.
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas Day 2021?

Is there anything better than a homestyle meal being cooked for you (either at home or at a restaurant)? How about having that meal on a holiday? Then we need some Cracker Barrel in our lives, because they definitely know what they are doing when it comes to those homestyle breakfasts and dinners.
RESTAURANTS
Insider

16 quirky British Christmas traditions Americans may have never heard of

Christmas traditions in America and in the UK vary greatly. Every Christmas, Brits love to watch pantomimes and meet their school friends down the pub. They eat Yorkshire puddings, mince pies, Christmas pudding, and Christmas cake. Pantomimes, or "pantos," are plays performed around Christmastime in the UK. Pantos are humorous,...
WORLD
