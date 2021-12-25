Milford Elks Lodge serves dozens a free Christmas meal

Dozens of people were served a free meal at Milford Elks Lodge Christmas Day.

The group provided meals to anyone in the community who may not have a place to go for the holiday.

After a pause last year because of COVID-19, their annual Christmas tradition was back on.

"Last year we weren't able to do it because of COVID-19 and so many people missed out and it can be a very lonely time for our people who can come. And we're really glad we're able to come back and to greet everyone again and be able to give them the love and compassion everyone deserves," Susan Bernor of Milford Elks Lodge said.

The meal was prepared and served by volunteers. Organizers said everyone in attendance was required to wear a mask.