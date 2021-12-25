ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8HEs_0dVyJ54200

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Sword#Kfvs Tv#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police 'died in my arms'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy